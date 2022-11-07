TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 13,469 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,372 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,359,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QCOM stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 241,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

