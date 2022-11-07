TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 4,156 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.0% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,619,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,619,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,725 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.08. 193,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,885. The company has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average is $166.91.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

