TownSquare Capital LLC Has $17.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.86% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.13. 260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

