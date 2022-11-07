TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New $10.83 Million Investment in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 234,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,826,000. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 1.69% of Franklin Covey at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 775,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 49,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $664.63 million, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Franklin Covey

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

