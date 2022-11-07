TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 7,212 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.82 on Monday, reaching $544.99. The stock had a trading volume of 68,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,242. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.38. The stock has a market cap of $509.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

