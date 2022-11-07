Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,089,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $203.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.73 and its 200-day moving average is $197.06. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.