Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $176.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.44.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.54.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

