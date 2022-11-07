Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.99.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Transocean Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 285.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Transocean by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.
