Traxx 1-Day Volume Reaches $229,358.00 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and $229,358.00 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

