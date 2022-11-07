Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Sold by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 96.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $20.87. 16,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,615. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Treace Medical Concepts Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.