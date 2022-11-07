Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Sold by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 96.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,850,963.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $214,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 273,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,364 in the last three months. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $20.87. 16,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,615. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

