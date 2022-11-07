Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) versus ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Head-To-Head Survey

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Tritium DCFC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -92.93% -61.79% -31.59% Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and Tritium DCFC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 17.61 -$132.24 million ($0.99) -12.69 Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 3.03 -$127.56 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tritium DCFC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tritium DCFC has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ChargePoint and Tritium DCFC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 4 10 0 2.71 Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60

ChargePoint currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 65.21%. Tritium DCFC has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 458.82%. Given Tritium DCFC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Tritium DCFC on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

