TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 120,925 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at $16,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 403,592 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.5% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,876,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 45,014 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 16.9% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 856,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on TrueCar to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.24. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

