Truist Financial Cuts Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $12.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Upland Software Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of UPLD opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $28.09.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 904.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
