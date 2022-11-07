Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,849,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $215,760.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $245,520.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,280.00.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 850,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,009. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

