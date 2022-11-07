UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €48.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.00) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €25.08 ($25.08) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €22.28 and its 200-day moving average is €27.77. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($36.33) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($49.86).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

