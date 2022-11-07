UBS Group Cuts Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target to €17.50

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from €21.00 ($21.00) to €17.50 ($17.50) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.00 ($20.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.30) to €21.50 ($21.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carrefour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Carrefour Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

