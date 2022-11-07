UBS Group Cuts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $90.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.45.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

