Ultra Achieves Market Cap of $91.87 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $91.87 million and $798,764.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,722.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00569401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00229603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00067769 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00069957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004417 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30282019 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $657,894.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.