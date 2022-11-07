Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.56 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Ultra has a market cap of $90.56 million and approximately $795,948.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,630.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00571548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00230470 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00067168 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00070115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004436 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30282019 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $657,894.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.