Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.08.
Uni-Select Price Performance
Shares of TSE:UNS traded up C$3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 227,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,314. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$18.09 and a 1-year high of C$41.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.25.
About Uni-Select
Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.
