Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$0.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.16 billion-$6.16 billion.

Unicharm Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UNICY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 398,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,602. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Unicharm had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.86%. Research analysts forecast that Unicharm will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

