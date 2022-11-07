Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($52.03) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($52.03) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($53.19) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($50.87) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($41.62) to GBX 3,900 ($45.09) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($41.62) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,142.31 ($47.89).

Shares of ULVR traded down GBX 16 ($0.18) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4,037.50 ($46.68). 1,917,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,174. The company has a market cap of £102.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,064.54. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($37.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,178 ($48.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,950.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,831.49.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

