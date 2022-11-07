United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 315,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,482,813 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 415.7% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $108,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 65.8% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 39,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

