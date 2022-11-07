United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 315,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,482,813 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
United Microelectronics Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
