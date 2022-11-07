UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $544.58. 49,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,242. The firm has a market cap of $508.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

