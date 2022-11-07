UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Reaches $4.00 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00020314 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $4.00 billion and approximately $2.82 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00328715 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001269 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003631 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.1826811 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,106,614.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.