Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 1,124,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,396. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 14.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $2,013,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 74.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 153.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

