Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Up 0.2%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.24 and last traded at C$4.24. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.

Urbana Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.87.

Get Urbana alerts:

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($30.97) million for the quarter.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.