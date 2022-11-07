Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Valhi Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $657.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $634.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Valhi by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Valhi by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading

