Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,945. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

