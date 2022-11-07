Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VEU opened at $47.35 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

