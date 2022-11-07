Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Lowered by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,853. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $140.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $104.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

