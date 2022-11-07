Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 257,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,559,732. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $52.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.