Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.36. 13,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.