Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Up 0.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.54 and last traded at $125.96. 12,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 81,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.53.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average of $126.03.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1,915.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

