Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Up 0.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.54 and last traded at $125.96. 12,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 81,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.53.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average of $126.03.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.