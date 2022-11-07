Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Fiduciary Counselling Inc.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 491,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,920,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $189.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,847. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.54 and a 200 day moving average of $197.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

