Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Stock Holdings Reduced by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUSB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $48.75 on Monday. 45,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,055. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15.

