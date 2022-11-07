Velas (VLX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $85.00 million and $1.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00086706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00069221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006592 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,373,064,184 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.