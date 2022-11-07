Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,352,000 after acquiring an additional 542,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,384,000 after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after purchasing an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

