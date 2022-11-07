Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 0.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.45. 12,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,184. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,242 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,008 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

