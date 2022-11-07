Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.92.

NASDAQ COST traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $477.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,667. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $211.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

