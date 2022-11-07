Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,796 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,086. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.48.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

