Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.70. 39,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,673. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

