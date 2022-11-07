Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,611. The firm has a market cap of $203.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $276.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

