Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 418,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.90. 20,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,770. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

