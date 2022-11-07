Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $53.51 million and $752,881.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,555.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00330843 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020256 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00121779 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.41 or 0.00760936 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00571413 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00230734 BTC.
About Verge
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,833,375 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
