Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $53.51 million and $752,881.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,555.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00330843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00121779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.41 or 0.00760936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00571413 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00230734 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,833,375 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.