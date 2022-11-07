Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $16.36

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $15.96. Vertex shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VERX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertex to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.82, a P/E/G ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.79 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at $45,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $257,289.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,398 shares of company stock worth $2,900,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vertex by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.