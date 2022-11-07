Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Shares Up 0.4%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.59. 28,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 25,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.