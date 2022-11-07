Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Shares Up 0.4%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.59. 28,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 25,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

