Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Visa were worth $24,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 28.1% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $2.83 on Monday, reaching $199.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,879. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $377.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

