Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.4% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.5 %

V stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.87. The stock had a trading volume of 155,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,879. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $377.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.28.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

