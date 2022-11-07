Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $196.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.28. The stock has a market cap of $372.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

